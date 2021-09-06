 Skip to main content
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

