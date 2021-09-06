Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predict…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking …
Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night…