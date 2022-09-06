Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.