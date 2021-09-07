For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predict…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Exp…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It …