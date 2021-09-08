Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
