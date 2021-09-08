 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert