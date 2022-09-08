Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.