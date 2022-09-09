 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

