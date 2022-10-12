West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe's biggest nuclear power plant off the invaded country's power grid Wednesday.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating.

Energoatom said the external power source was repaired after about eight hours and that the plant's emergency diesel generators - which rely on uncertain fuel deliveries in the war zone - provided backup power in the meantime but a similarly hazardous interruption could happen at any time.

“Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to deescalate. On the contrary, it is shelling important infrastructure daily,” the company’s press service told The Associated Press.

Hundreds of cities and towns across Ukraine lost power after Russia launched a wide-ranging missile assault Monday in retaliation for a truck bomb explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

As the barrage that killed dozens of Ukrainians this week continued, Ukraine's Western allies met at NATO headquarters in Brussels to calibrate their response.

U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. Milley spoke to reporters after a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, about 50 nations that meet regularly to assess Ukraine’s needs and drum up equipment.

“What Ukraine is asking for, and what we think can be provided, is an integrated air missile defense system. So that doesn’t control all the airspace over Ukraine, but they’re designed to control priority targets that Ukraine needs to protect,” Milley told reporters

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said the meeting was “historic” because decisions to close the sky for Ukraine were "being made” there. Ukraine has put a priority on bucking up its air defenses, but NATO member nations have worried how to do that without triggering a wider war in Europe.

Zelenskyy’s office said Moscow’s retaliatory strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded 34 over the last day in the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk region to the east. At least 19 died in Monday’s opening onslaught, including five in Kyiv, the capital.