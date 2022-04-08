What to know about Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Martinsville’s best drivers

Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers at Martinsville Speedway in wins (5), average finish (10.2), top-10s (22), and laps led (1,987).

While he’s had success at The Paperclip, Hamlin hasn’t reached victory lane there since the spring of 2015, a drought of 13 races. He most recently finished 24th at Martinsville last fall, and third there last spring.

Hamlin comes into this weekend 20th in the Cup Series standings, but he’s guaranteed a spot in the playoffs with a win last week at Richmond. He next best finish this season was 13th at Phoenix last month.

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with 17 top-5 finishes at Martinsville. With 33 starts at the short track, Busch had finished in the top-5 in more than half of them.

Qualifying returns

This spring’s race will see the return of qualifying after NASCAR opted for automated lineups the last two seasons. Joey Logano leads all active drives with five pole wins at Martinsville, and has the best average start of all drivers (7.5).

Logano has one win and eight top-5s in 26 Martinsville starts, and has led 1,098 laps.

Ryan Blaney comes into the weekend having won the pole at the last two races, and won the last three qualifying events (qualifying was canceled at Atlanta due to weather). Blaney has never won qualifying at Martinsville, but he does have an average start of 7.8.

Last fall

Alex Bowman, who had previously struggled at Martinsville, picked up his first win at the short track in last fall’s playoff race. Bowman won after bumping Hamlin out of the way in Turn 4 on the way to the finish line.

Bowman is currently seventh in the Cup Series standings with a win, two top-5s, and four top-10s.

Blaney

Of the drivers currently in the top-10 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, it may come as a shock that Blaney has the best average finish at Martinsville.

Blaney doesn’t have a win at Martinsville, but he has five top-5s and six top-10s in 12 career starts.

Blaney’s record at Martinsville is similar to how his entire season has gone. While he doesn’t have a win in 2022, he has two top-5s and two additional top-10s. His three pole wins has also helped his cause in the Cup Series points standings, which he currently leads.

Blaney comes into Martinsville this weekend off of a seventh place finish last week at Richmond. The driver of the No. 12 car finished 11th in both Martinsville races last season.

So many winners

For the second year in a row, the Cup Series has had seven different winners through the first seven races. Last year, that streak was broken at Martinsville when Martin Truex Jr. picked up his second victory of the year.

If another driver gets his first 2022 win on Saturday, it will be the third time since 1972 that the Cup Series started the year with eight different victors, and the first time since 2003.

The record for most different winners to start a season was set in 2000 at 10. The season with the most different winners overall was 2001 with 19.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

