Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A building appears to have sustained structural damage by a large sinkhole at 121 E. Main St. in uptown Martinsville.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Patrick & Henry Community College golf coach James “Jay Dee” Draper III died on August 5 after a battle with cancer.
Addiction treatment center SaVida Health just opened its 21st branch in Virginia with a Martinsville location at 1 E. Market St.
In his final game at Hooker Field, Bassett & P&HCC grad Christian Easley was given a standing ovation after leaving the final for the …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.