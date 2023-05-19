Last year’s show at Martinsville’s annual Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival was a night Jacob Ritter and Sebastien Richard will never forget.

Ritter is the lead singer, and Richard is the bassist, for the band The Wilson Springs Hotel. The band had been in its current lineup for about four months when they played at the 2022 Rooster Walk. As a relative newcomer, the band was relegated to kicking off the weekend playing the Beer Garden, which was located under a tent right near the Pine Grove Stage where up-and-comers played in between other bands’ sets.

“It was definitely like an, ‘Earn your keep here, y’all,’ moment,” Ritter said in a recent phone interview.

The band made the best of it, setting up platforms on the ground and playing with its own PA.

They quickly realized it didn’t matter where they were playing. People just wanted to hear their music.

“We got one thing that a lot of young bands do not get at music festivals. We got to play after it got dark on the first night,” Ritter said. “And once it gets dark, the music is it. There’s no other activity to go or do. It’s like, people are having a good time, you’re the main attraction. You’re the only music. We’re the only band playing after dark at a major music festival in Virginia.

“I’ll never forget standing there during the second set and turning around. There were just people surrounding us, literally full 360 around. It was dark… There were people all around us, in line, left, right, everywhere. It was on the corner of a tent and everybody was just standing around and in it. People were stoked. I’ll never forget that.”

They finished out the weekend playing sets on the eye level and VIP stages, and The Wilson Springs Hotel made such an impression they were asked to return to Rooster Walk, which will run from May 25-28 at Pop’s Farm.

And this time they’ll get a stage. They’ll play the Pine Grove Stage on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the VIP Stage on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

“Last year it was like, it’s your time to see what you’re going to do,” Ritter said. “You can either whine about not having a stage and not play a good show, or just get after it and go on. It really worked out.”

Since last May, TWSH, who are based out of Richmond, have played all over Virginia and the Carolinas and embarked on a tour this spring that took them north to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. They’ve also gained a lot of fans in southwest Virginia and northern North Carolina, which they credit, in part, to that night last spring in Martinsville.

“That right there really, truly, I think sparked our North Carolina, Virginia fan base because it was just like, these guys were under a tent with no stage … and just ripped it.” Ritter said.

“We’ve really had a lot of good shows and good times through that northern part of North Carolina and southwest part of Virginia that kind came from that,” Richard added. “It feels really nice to have a solid fan base of folks coming through there.”

TWSH plays a mix of upbeat country, bluegrass and rock. The band was formed little by little over the last three years.

At the beginning of 2020, Ritter was living in his hometown of Middlebrook, Virginia, and was preparing to move to Canada with his partner at the time. That plan fell through, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ritter instead moved back to Richmond, and was determined to start a band.

“I was like, if that’s not what I’m going to do and that’s not what my life is going to be, because I thought it was going to, I started writing songs and it became about that situation pretty heavily,” he said.

He and his friend Victor McManus, who had been in another band with Ritter, started working out new songs together. After some changes, Pat Bowdring and Richard joined as the drummer and bassist.

Another piece came when Ritter saw fiddle player Brenden Boylan busking on the streets in Richmond trying to make extra money one day.

“I talked to him there and I asked if he’d like to join the band, and he’s been here ever since,” Ritter said.

“It’s all come through circumstance and just talking to each other, having friends who like to play music come together on something,” Richard added.

The name Wilson Springs Hotel comes from a place in Ritter’s hometown, near Lexington. In the late 1800’s, there was a little hotel cabin space that lasted through the 1920s.

In the 1950s, the hotel was acquired by the family of one of Ritter’s friends. He and that friend started playing music in the cabin together when Ritter was in high school, and the singer was inspired by its timelessness.

“It kind of made it through all these different eras and time periods,” he said. “I was inspired by the place and wanted to name the band after it.”

The actual Wilson Springs Hotel is also reminiscent of the band and all of their Virginia ties. All of the members are from seemingly every corner of the state, but they convened in Richmond.

They also now have a Virginia-made album, which they recorded and produced last summer at White Star Sound, a studio in Louisa County, just outside of Charlottesville.

The band’s second album, “Old Thoughts and Memories,” was released on April 14.

Their first album came out in October 2021, but was much different in the way it came about. The recording process for that collection of songs wasn’t done with this current lineup, and the songs were largely written as they were recorded.

This album, which was engineered and mixed by John Trainum, is a collection of songs the band has been playing live for the better part of a year.

Having the songs rehearsed and nearly perfected, “Really opened up the recording process,” Richard said.

“We got to go in with well-practiced songs and had a lot of space on top of that to explore new things with it… We grew the songs in that process,” he added.

The album, Ritter said, is a collection of songs that feel like, “A big, introspective thought process going on.”

“We were looking at what we were going to do and thinking a lot about time,” he added. “And the thought process behind how you can’t really fight it that hard.

“It’s about lost love and hoping it would come back, and knowing it’s not going to come back and trying to let it go. Also, it’s just kind of like a picture of time of what we’ve felt in the last two years of our lives, and me, personally, further back that than.”

“Old Thoughts and Memories” is streaming on all platforms and YouTube, and the band has CDs available at their shows. They hope to also print it on vinyl sometime in the next year.

Richard and Ritter have found they’re starting to see more and more fans out and about who already know their music. Their social media accounts are always active with fans interacting with one another, “just, like, excited together about the show,” Richard said.

Those shows in front of long-time fans are great, but there’s something different about playing their music for someone for the first time.

“That energy is contagious,” Richard said.

“It can really go both ways. Sometimes we get a happy surprise, sometimes our music has preceded us in ways we didn’t really think would happen, and sometimes you show up to a room and play for a handful of folks and it’s kind of like a little private event all of a sudden,” he added. “Those are the lucky ones. Those are definitely some of the most fun shows we’ve ever done, showing up to a place and just people standing there. We get to have a first impression to all the people there.”

As TWSH makes its way back to Rooster Walk, the group is hoping for a good mix of both new and old fans. They come to Martinsville a year older, with a new energy and a lot to look forward to.

“We’re pretty stoked to be seen as a band that did so well in the place that they wanted us to do well in, and be able to be asked back,” Ritter said. “Knowing that we don’t have to go earn it again but more like, hey, we’re supposed to be here.”

“Rooster Walk, that whole crew, having the connections with them has been wonderful,” Richard said. “They care about the music that they put on, and they care about Martinsville and that community a lot. It’s something that feels good to be helping put on.”

More tour dates and merchandise can be found at www.TheWilsonSpringsHotel.com.

“Basically, we’re just a good group of people who just are excited that we’re getting this space to talk about our music and what we’re excited about,” Ritter said. “Really, truly, we’re super stoked and thankful that people recognize what we’re doing… We’re just trying to add as much human feeling as possible to the fans so that people want to come see us and feel the most realness of life that they can feel. We’re willing to set up in the corner underneath the tent on the ground to just have a fun time with you all, because that’s what it’s about.”