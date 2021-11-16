Wilson to address students about gun safety

The Regional Alliance for Excellence is holding a program for all area middle school, high school and college students on Saturday. The program features guest speaker and author Christopher Wilson, who will address gun safety with a unique, personal perspective.

“We are excited to host Dr. Christopher Wilson,” stated Alliance for Excellence Coordinator Jean Wilson (no relation) in a press release. “He’s has such an impactful, personal story that could not underscore in a more poignant way the dangers of gun violence and the dangers of falling into the wrong crowd. He makes it so clear that even if you never pull a trigger, you could be putting your future and someone else’s life in jeopardy. This is a message that all young people need to hear today.”

When Wilson was a student of Laurel Park High School, he got wrapped up in the lethal shooting of a Martinsville High School student. He served 17 years before he was pardoned by the governor in 2003. To share his story, Wilson wrote a book called “Pastor’s Kid Served Time in Prison for 17 years For Another’s Crime“

Admission is free for all local students. For additional information about the program, call Jean Wilson at 276-656-0219 or email jwilson@patrickhenry.edu.

The Alliance for Excellence is a regional collaboration between local college and churches. For over 30 years, the Alliance for Excellence has been working to increase enrollment, retention, graduation, and transfer rates throughout minority populations.