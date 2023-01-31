Women's forum slated

Women's Wellness Forum-HER Story: A celebration of stories from inspirational Black women will be presented from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Reynold's Homestead.

The forum will feature three speakers discussing multiple aspects of women’s physical, mental and spiritual well-being with live music by the Martinsville & Henry County Jazz Quartet.

Ingram Land-Deans, a speech-language pathologist, North Carolina A&T State University professor and motivational TEDx speaker will kick off the program with foundational, spiritual-based words of wisdom to “inspire, deliver hope, and motivate mind-shift to experience joy amidst the trial and challenges of life.”

“Like a rollercoaster, life inclines to feeling on top of the world," Ingram stated in a press release. "Health, career, finances, and personal life are going great! Then without notice, the bottom falls out and life relentlessly crashes down, followed by the painful outcry ‘Why me?’ But I challenge you to ask, ‘Why not me?’”

Planned in celebration of Black History Month, the forum will be a time of connection, reflection and inspiration. Attendees will leave with practical tools for making well-being a priority and the affirmation that they bring value to their families and communities, the release states.

Other speakers include Martinsville business owners Jenise Bryson Wooten of Body by Jenise and Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media.

Wooten will challenge participants to transition to a mindset that allows them to wake up each day with the thought that they will try to do a little bit more than the day prior. Her remarks will encourage attendees to take small steps towards a more health-focused lifestyle.

Hodge will lead a “Guts over Buts” session, exploring how negative self-talk, doubt, past trauma and negativity can be an unfortunate barrier to success. In this session, she will share simple yet powerful tools to move past excuses and into a space of optimal results in all areas of personal and professional life, the release states.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at reynoldshomestead.vt.edu or reserved by contacting Melanie Gilbert at 276-694-7181 ext. 22 or email at mtgilbert68@vt.edu.