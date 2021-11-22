WPPDC kicks off Regional Housing Initiative

Michael Armbrister, WPPDC’s executive director, said their goal is to develop a housing department that can facilitate the ongoing regional discussion around housing challenges, generate attainable solutions, and implement those solutions by obtaining funding and administering projects.

“Our housing team will bring together a network of partners across the region to serve as experts with common goals and the ability to partner on real solutions for housing,” Armbrister said. “The grant from The Harvest Foundation is critical to the success of the WPPDC Housing Initiative, and we value the foundation’s support of our communities.”

During the first two years of the housing initiative, the housing planner will focus solely on housing projects in Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the cities of Martinsville and Danville. In the third year, the planner will explore housing development opportunities in other WPPDC localities. The commission plans to fully fund the housing planner position in year four and beyond.

In addition to working on housing production/creation, and creating homeownership opportunities, this position will work with local governments to create a strategic pipeline and source funding for housing projects that will address a broad range of housing needs in the area.

To find out more about the WPPDC, visit them online at westpiedmontpdc.org. Visit theharvestfoundation.org for additional information on the foundation and its programming.

