Young athletes 'inspired' working with local girls basketball stars

The camp served a dual purpose for those who put it in on and those in attendance. The young athletes who were there to learn said getting the chance to have free lessons from some of the best girls basketball players in the state motivated them to want to get better.

“It’s inspiring,” said camper Alexia, a 3rd grade student at Rich Acres Elementary School. “There’s no other sports that I like, just basketball.”

Alexia’s been playing basketball for about two years, and it’s a game she’s wanted to play since she was three. She was most excited to “learn how to hoop” and get better at shooting to go along with her dribbling abilities.

When asked if going to the camp inspired her to be like one of the coaches, Alexia said, “100 percent.”

Other campers agreed that it was fun to learn about the game from girls who had been in their shoes recently.

“They’ll teach me and support me. Even if I’m not that good, they’ll still support me,” said camper Denaysia, an 8th grade student at Northwest Middle School in North Carolina. “It makes me look up to them to try to push myself to be more like them, like closer to their level.”