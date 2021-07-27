Young athletes 'inspired' working with local girls basketball stars

It didn’t take much convincing at all for Carlisle girls basketball coach Mancino Craighead to get help for his youth basketball camp this week.
Craighead and the Chiefs are putting on a free 3-night clinic this week at the school for girls basketball players in Grades 3-8, and he had his favorite players from over the years, current and former local hoops stars, taking the reins as coaches for the event.
“I had to make time for this. I had to make sure I could be here,” an excited Tyeisha Williams said during the first night of the camp Monday.
Williams, a former state player of the year and a member of Carlisle girls basketball state championship teams, was joined by fellow all-state player and state champ Daisy Harris, and current Carlisle standout Amara Harrell. Williams currently plays at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, and Harris plays at Ferrum College.
Former Magna Vista stars Taisha and Shania DeShazo were also on hand to lend help for the camp.
“It feels good to come back home and put into the program that you left,” said Taisha DeShazo, who will be a senior on the Catawba College women’s basketball team this year. “To see them grow as you leave.”
The DeShazos have always been close to the Carlisle program because they’re Craighead's cousins.
The camp served a dual purpose for those who put it in on and those in attendance. The young athletes who were there to learn said getting the chance to have free lessons from some of the best girls basketball players in the state motivated them to want to get better.
“It’s inspiring,” said camper Alexia, a 3rd grade student at Rich Acres Elementary School. “There’s no other sports that I like, just basketball.”
Alexia’s been playing basketball for about two years, and it’s a game she’s wanted to play since she was three. She was most excited to “learn how to hoop” and get better at shooting to go along with her dribbling abilities.
When asked if going to the camp inspired her to be like one of the coaches, Alexia said, “100 percent.”
Other campers agreed that it was fun to learn about the game from girls who had been in their shoes recently.
“They’ll teach me and support me. Even if I’m not that good, they’ll still support me,” said camper Denaysia, an 8th grade student at Northwest Middle School in North Carolina. “It makes me look up to them to try to push myself to be more like them, like closer to their level.”
Denaysia said she hasn’t played basketball since she was in fourth grade, but she came to the camp in hopes of getting better so she can try out for her school’s team this winter.
“It reminds you of yourself,” Taisha DeShazo said. “You just want to help the kids get to where we are now.”
Williams said it was a similar practice that originally brought her to Carlisle. Her AAU team at the time came to the school to scrimmage against the Chiefs squad.
“I hope that I see all of these kids here one day,” Williams said.
This week was Williams’s first coaching experience, but now she’s inspired herself to want to do it more.
“I love kids, I love basketball, so put the two together,” she said. “He (Craighead) used to laugh at us, so it’s a good giggle. Even though we’re helping them get better it’s still having a good time.”
“It’s good to see people want to come back and be a part of something,” Craighead said. “I have wanted to give back to the community because a lot of these kid wouldn’t have the opportunity to be on this campus had it not been for this. So I just wanted these kids to be able to experience something else, to see how beautiful this campus is, and maybe aspire to be here one day.
“I think the main thing is to have fun and to learn and I think they’ll do that.”
The camp will run for one more night on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the gym on Carlisle's campus.
