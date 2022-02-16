Youngkin signs bill barring school mask mandates as of March 1

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday afternoon signed legislation to bar school mask mandates effective March 1, calling it a “win for all Virginians.”

“Today we are reestablishing and restoring power back to parents,” the Republican governor told a crowd of students, parents and lawmakers gathered at the South Portico of the state Capitol.

“But we are also establishing our expectations that we will get back to normal. And this is the path.”

The legislation’s passage is a major victory for Youngkin, who said in his State of the Commonwealth Address that he was elected, in part, to “turn the page” on COVID-19.

Before Youngkin signed the measure, he turned the microphone over to a Loudoun County parent who said he thinks it is time to remove the mask mandate because of the availability of vaccines and because he said masks have proved disruptive to learning.

The Loudoun parent handed the microphone to a young student who said she had been suspended repeatedly for not wearing a mask. She said masks make it hard to do work, to breathe, to hear her teacher and “to connect and make friends.”

Earlier Wednesday, the House of Delegates backed Youngkin’s amendments to the bill that bars local school districts from imposing mask mandates.

The amendments added an emergency clause under which the legislation takes effect upon his signature, specify that the governor retains the authority to act in a health emergency and set March 1 as the date that local school mask mandates end.

The underlying legislation, Senate Bill 739, calls for in-person instruction five days a week. The legislation includes an amendment from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, barring school mask mandates.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who sponsored the bill, told the crowd at the Capitol that it is time to stop “putting kids last.” She said parents are capable of making decisions about their children’s well-being.

Democrats asserted in the House that an emergency clause amendment from the governor could not pass on a simple majority vote, although Democrats allowed it to happen when they controlled the legislature.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said that in 2010 then-Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford had found that a governor’s recommended amendment seeking an emergency clause could not pass by a simple majority and override the supermajority requirement in the Virginia Constitution.

“The constitution controls over our rules,” Simon said.

Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah cited a portion of Article V, section 6 of the state Constitution that says “Each house may agree to the Governor’s amendments by a majority vote of the members present.”

Gilbert said there were 11 instances in which recommendations by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, added emergency clauses in 2020 and in 2021.

Speaking about the bill, Simon said: “These amendments don’t make this bill better. They make it worse.”

The House voted collectively on three of the governor’s amendments, backing them 52-48.

The House voted 77-23 to pass the other amendment, underscoring the governor’s authority to act in a health emergency.

Petersen, the Fairfax City Democrat whose amendment to the Senate bill resulted in the prohibition on school mask mandates, said in a statement Wednesday that he thinks the time has come.

“COVID-19 has been a tough and stressful time, and our kids have been hit the hardest,” he said. “We are in a different world than we were two years ago.

“The vaccine works and is widely available.” Petersen said universal mask mandates, “especially for children who are healthy and vaccinated,” are “an onerous and outdated measure that will now end on March 1st.”

In practical terms, the new law appears to render moot a number of lawsuits in state courts, but Carl Tobias, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Richmond, said it does not fully address questions about restrictions on the governor’s authority under a ruling by an Arlington County Circuit Court judge less than two weeks ago.

“I don’t think it’s blindingly clear,” Tobias said Wednesday.

He said the new state law does not expressly repeal Senate Bill 1303, which the General Assembly adopted last year and Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo relied on in deciding that Youngkin had superseded school board authority to determine how to comply with federal CDC guidelines to “the maximum extent practicable.”

Tobias said the Virginia constitution grants both the General Assembly and local school boards “considerable authority to make policy for public schools, but “does not say which takes precedence. “

“One way to resolve this issue would be to ask the Arlington Circuit judge or a higher court on appeal to rule on the question,” he said.