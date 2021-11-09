"Republicans made gains in races that a year or two ago they may have had no business running and won. That's big," Gleason added.

Democratic strategist Mike Mikus said his party suffered setbacks on a number of fronts. "Enthusiasm, turnout, and that fatigue that happens after your team has won a big election the year before," he explained.

The western Pennsylvania professional said the message going forward for the party has to be more forward-thinking to earn back suburban college-educated voters who slipped right in this cycle, "as well as the working-class voter who we've struggled with in recent years," said Mikus.

The other interesting movement right here in Pennsylvania is the surge in Republican voter registration in the state; last year, just before Biden narrowly won the state, Democrats enjoyed a 700,000-plus advantage in registration over Republicans; just before Tuesday's election, that number had dropped by nearly 100,000 voters.

"All of these trends show me that Republicans are on track for a solid night a year from now, in particular with the kinds of voters who responded positively to the Republican message; you saw traditional suburban college-educated voters coming back to the party at the same time Republican candidates continued to earn working-class voters as well," said Gleason.

"That is a diverse coalition that I don't think people understand is strengthening," said Gleason. "These voters are finding they have a lot more in common than they realized, and they voted together on commonsense issues that affect all of their communities. That is powerful."

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner.