Latest list of closings, schedule changes

Henry County Parks and Recreation has closed its playground facilities. The Smith River Sports Complex also will limit access to its playground area and fields. The perimeter sidewalks and the access to the Dick & Willie Trail will remain open, as will the complex’s golf driving range and access to the canoe launch.

PUBLIC FACILITIES

Blue Ridge Library branches are closed to internal traffic — most services are available by phone, pickup or appointment — and no donations will be accepted until further notice.

GOVERNMENT

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.