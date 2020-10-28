Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

THIS MONTH

» Uptown Martinsville Trick-or-Treat, scheduled for Halloween, has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

» The 18th annual Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run for Patrick County Christmas Cheer has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. Donations can be mailed to Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, 24171.

RECREATION, EVENTS

» Wayside Park has canceled all of its events scheduled for this summer. The park will begin hosting again in June 2021.

» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center has reopened on a limited schedule. Doors are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 9-1; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.