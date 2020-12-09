Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
THIS MONTH
» Bassett Ruritan Club canceled its Dec. 12 breakfast because of the coronavirus pandemic.
» The 18th annual Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run for Patrick County Christmas Cheer has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. Donations can be mailed to Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, 24171.
RECREATION, EVENTS
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center has reopened on a limited schedule. Doors are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 9-1; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.
PUBLIC FACILITIES
» Blue Ridge Library branches are now open by appointment. Hours may vary because of staffing, but appointments are scheduled at 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-up appointments are not available, but curbside services will continue. Those entering the library will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A mask will be provided if necessary, and hand sanitizer will be available. Computer help will not be provided. For more information, call your local branch library.
GOVERNMENT
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.
» Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.
NONPROFITS
» Southern Area Agency on Aging has closed its lobby. The agency is equipped to answer calls and accept requests for services and assistance at 276-632-6442, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
» SPCA Martinsville-Henry County is restricting visitors to people who are seriously committed to fostering or adopting. The SPCA is maintaining a locked door during business hours, and the public is asked to ring the doorbell to adopt, foster or donate. Those sick or who have traveled are asked to reschedule. There are collection sites outside the door for material donations. The shelter is accepting only emergency owner-surrendered animals.
» Coalition for Health and Wellness has canceled all fitness classes.
BUSINESS-RELATED
» The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce continues to work remotely and will continue to update members on available relief, as well as providing business/organization closures and special information to the community. For more info visit Martinsville.com or call 276-632-6401.
Concerned about COVID-19?
