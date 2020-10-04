Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

THIS MONTH

» Octoberfest, the fall festival scheduled for this weekend in uptown Martinsville, has been canceled. The event is rescheduled for October 2021.

» Uptown Martinsville Trick-or-Treat, scheduled for Halloween, has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

» Folklife Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24 in Ferrum, operated by the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, has been canceled.

RECREATION, EVENTS

» Wayside Park has canceled all of its events scheduled for this summer. The park will begin hosting again in June 2021.

» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center has reopened on a limited schedule. Doors are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 9-1; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.