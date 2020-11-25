Latest list of closings, schedule changes

Henry County Parks and Recreation has closed its playground facilities. The Smith River Sports Complex also will limit access to its playground area and fields. The perimeter sidewalks and the access to the Dick & Willie Trail will remain open, as will the complex’s golf driving range and access to the canoe launch.

PUBLIC FACILITIES

Blue Ridge Library branches are now open by appointment. Hours may vary because of staffing, but appointments are scheduled at 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-up appointments are not available, but curbside services will continue. Those entering the library will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A mask will be provided if necessary, and hand sanitizer will be available. Computer help will not be provided. For more information, call your local branch library.

GOVERNMENT