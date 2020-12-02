Latest list of closings, schedule changes

GOVERNMENT

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.

Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.

NONPROFITS

Southern Area Agency on Aging has closed its lobby. The agency is equipped to answer calls and accept requests for services and assistance at 276-632-6442, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.