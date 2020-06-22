Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
THIS MONTH
» Chatham Heights Baptist Church has canceled its free community meal for Thursday because of COVID-19 safety directives.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will remain closed through the end of the month. Center personnel remain available for assistance. Call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.
PUBLIC FACILITIES
» The Spencer-Penn Centre is closed.
» Reynolds Homestead is closed until further notice.
» Blue Ridge Library branches are closed to internal traffic -- most services are available by phone and pickup -- and no donations will be accepted until further notice.
GOVERNMENT
» Virginia CareerWorks offices in Martinsville and Stuart are closed. All hiring events also are canceled. Virtual services are available at 276-634-3600 (Martinsville) and 276-694-6542 (Stuart).
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.
» Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.
NONPROFITS
» VITA tax assistance office has reopened for dropping off tax forms for filing. The deadline is now in July. For assistance, call 276-403-5976.
» Southern Area Agency on Aging has closed its lobby. The agency is equipped to answer calls and accept requests for services and assistance at 276-632-6442, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
» SPCA Martinsville-Henry County is restricting visitors to people who are seriously committed to fostering or adopting. The SPCA is maintaining a locked door during business hours, and the public is asked to ring the doorbell to adopt, foster or donate. Those sick or who have traveled are asked to reschedule. There are collection sites outside the door for material donations. The shelter is accepting only emergency owner-surrendered animals.
» Coalition for Health and Wellness has canceled all fitness classes.
RECREATION, EVENTS
» Bassett Highway 57 2020 Cruise-In season has been canceled because of the uncertainty relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said they would make partners aware of updated plans.
» Henry County Parks and Recreation has closed its playground facilities. The Smith River Sports Complex also will limit access to its playground area and fields. The perimeter sidewalks and the access to the Dick & Willie Trail will remain open, as will the complex’s golf driving range and access to the canoe launch.
» Relay for Life has been rescheduled for August.
» Folklife Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24 in Ferrum, operated by the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, has been canceled.
SCHOOLS
» New College Institute is closed.
CIVIC
» Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard has announced that it will not appear at funerals for the foreseeable future. Any appearances that had been scheduled are canceled. For further information, contact Thomas Spencer at 276-634-7682.
BUSINESS-RELATED
» Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has closed its lobby at 208 Lester St. in Martinsville until further notice. Customers may call 276-632-5662 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email customersupport@swvagas.com. Payments may be made at https://swvagas.com/paybill.php or at the drop box at the building.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce continues to work remotely and will continue to update members on available relief, as well as providing business/organization closures and special information to the community. For more info visit Martinsville.com or call 276-632-6401.
» The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce has closed its office and is working remotely. If you need assistance email patcchamber@embarqmail.com or call 276-694-6012 or 276-229-9917.