Latest list of closings, schedule changes

PUBLIC FACILITIES

» Blue Ridge Regional Library system has temporarily suspended appointments to enter the all branches of the library because of rising COVID-19. All branches of the library system will continue to provide front-door curb services to every patron who wants to check out items, make a copy, print or fax The hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please call your local branch.

GOVERNMENT

» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.