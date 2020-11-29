Latest list of closings, schedule changes

PUBLIC FACILITIES

Blue Ridge Library branches are now open by appointment. Hours may vary because of staffing, but appointments are scheduled at 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-up appointments are not available, but curbside services will continue. Those entering the library will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A mask will be provided if necessary, and hand sanitizer will be available. Computer help will not be provided. For more information, call your local branch library.

GOVERNMENT

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services has closed its lobby to the public. Customers are encouraged to mail in required documents and schedule interviews by telephone. Questions or to report abuse/neglect complaints should be directed to 276-656-4300. For child protective services complaints, call 276-656-4337 or 276-656-4355. The child protective services hotline is at 800-552-7096. Adult protective services hotline, 888-832-3858; for deaf or hard-of-hearing, 800-828-1120 or 711. For Medicaid, TANF or SNAP, apply at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/ or call 855-635-4370; and Cover Virginia Call Center (for Medicaid) is at 855-242-8282.