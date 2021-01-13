Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

THIS MONTH

Blue Ridge Regional Library system has temporarily suspended appointments starting this week to enter the all branches of the library because of rising COVID-19. All branches of the library system will continue to provide front-door curb services to every patron who wants to check out items, make a copy, print or fax The hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, please call your local branch.

RECREATION, EVENTS

The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center has reopened on a limited schedule. Doors are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 9-1; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.

GOVERNMENT