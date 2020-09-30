Latest list of closings, schedule changes

» Southern Area Agency on Aging has closed its lobby. The agency is equipped to answer calls and accept requests for services and assistance at 276-632-6442, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

» SPCA Martinsville-Henry County is restricting visitors to people who are seriously committed to fostering or adopting. The SPCA is maintaining a locked door during business hours, and the public is asked to ring the doorbell to adopt, foster or donate. Those sick or who have traveled are asked to reschedule. There are collection sites outside the door for material donations. The shelter is accepting only emergency owner-surrendered animals.

» Coalition for Health and Wellness has canceled all fitness classes.

BUSINESS-RELATED

» The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce continues to work remotely and will continue to update members on available relief, as well as providing business/organization closures and special information to the community. For more info visit Martinsville.com or call 276-632-6401.

» The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce has closed its office and is working remotely. If you need assistance email patcchamber@embarqmail.com or call 276-694-6012 or 276-229-9917.