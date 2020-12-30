Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

RECREATION, EVENTS

» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center has reopened on a limited schedule. Doors are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 9-1; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.

PUBLIC FACILITIES

» Blue Ridge Library branches are now open by appointment. Hours may vary because of staffing, but appointments are scheduled at 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-up appointments are not available, but curbside services will continue. Those entering the library will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A mask will be provided if necessary, and hand sanitizer will be available. Computer help will not be provided. For more information, call your local branch library.

GOVERNMENT