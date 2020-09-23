Latest list of closings, schedule changes

» Henry County Parks and Recreation has closed its playground facilities. The Smith River Sports Complex also will limit access to its playground area and fields. The perimeter sidewalks and the access to the Dick & Willie Trail will remain open, as will the complex’s golf driving range and access to the canoe launch.

» Folklife Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24 in Ferrum, operated by the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, has been canceled.

PUBLIC FACILITIES

» Reynolds Homestead remains closed. No date has been announced.

» Blue Ridge Library branches are closed to internal traffic — most services are available by phone and pickup — and no donations will be accepted until further notice.

GOVERNMENT