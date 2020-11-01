Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

THIS MONTH

Bassett Band Boosters fall craft-and-vendors show has been canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers said they hope to have the spring show. No date is set.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

The 18th annual Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run for Patrick County Christmas Cheer has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. Donations can be mailed to Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, 24171.

RECREATION, EVENTS

Wayside Park has canceled all of its events scheduled for this summer. The park will begin hosting again in June 2021.

The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center has reopened on a limited schedule. Doors are open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, 9-1; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information call 276-632-8006 or email Tourism@YesMartinsville.com.