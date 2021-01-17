Latest list of closings, schedule changes

» Social Security offices — including the one in Martinsville — will offer phone and online services only. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov. or call 800-772-1213.

NONPROFITS

» Southern Area Agency on Aging has closed its lobby. The agency is equipped to answer calls and accept requests for services and assistance at 276-632-6442, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

» SPCA Martinsville-Henry County is restricting visitors to people who are seriously committed to fostering or adopting. The SPCA is maintaining a locked door during business hours, and the public is asked to ring the doorbell to adopt, foster or donate. Those sick or who have traveled are asked to reschedule. There are collection sites outside the door for material donations. The shelter is accepting only emergency owner-surrendered animals.

» Coalition for Health and Wellness has canceled all fitness classes.

BUSINESS-RELATED