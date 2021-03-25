Latest list of closings, schedule changes

These schedule changes were provided to the Martinsville Bulletin and will be updated as new information is sent to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

PUBLIC FACILITIES

Blue Ridge Regional Library system have resumed appointments for patrons to go inside the libraries. Call any library branch at 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Visitors will follow standard pandemic protocol, such as wearing masks and social distancing. During this time, computer help will not be provided. All branches of the library system will continue to provide front-door curb services during those hours to every patron who wants to check out items, make a copy, print or fax. For more information, call your local branch. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.

RECREATION, EVENTS

Rooster Walk, the 3-day music festival traditionally staged in May at Pop’s Farm, has been canceled because of the pandemic but an alternative Rooster Walk Reunion has been scheduled for Oct. 8-10 at Pop’s Farm and a series of 1-night concerts starting in the spring will be at Pop’s Farm as well.